Connolly: ‘Much of This Friction and Violence’ with Iran ‘Flows From’ Iran Deal Withdrawal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA) reacted to the breach at the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by stating that “much of this friction and violence flows from” President Trump withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

Connolly said, “I would call upon the president to re-examine both his rhetoric and his policies with respect to Iran. Much of this friction and violence flows from his very fateful decision to renounce and walk away from our own agreement that was working, the Iran nuclear agreement. Thus severing any working relationship we possibly could have with Iran. And Iran now has very little to lose in the relationship. That puts it in a very dangerous position.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett