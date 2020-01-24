Pro-Life Canadians Apologize to Americans for Justin Trudeau

Several pro-life Canadian women attending the 47th annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on Friday jokingly apologized to Americans for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s support of abortion.

“What do you think about your prime minister?” asked Breitbart News’s Matthew Perdie of the ladies, who were displaying a Canadian flag and wearing Canadian-themed clothing.

One lady replied, “Well, there is a sign that says something.” She then pointed to another Canadian holding a sign with the message, “Sorry aboot our prime minister, eh?”

“We’re just sorry,” she added. “We’re really sorry about him,” referring to Trudeau.

Perdie quipped, “At least he’s not ours.”

“Yes, you guys got the good one,” concurred the Canadian lady.

The Canadian ladies were seen chanting, “We love the babies, la-da-da-da-da,” and holding a sign that read, “We are finished with the lie that women can’t be free unless babies die.”

Trudeau has repeatedly expressed support for lawful access to abortion. He regularly frames abortion as a component of “women’s rights” and uses the term “reproductive rights.”

He characterized men’s views on abortion as irrelevant in October of 2019.

“I no longer feel like I can or need to say that I’m against abortion,” said Trudeau of statements he made in 2011 regarding his claimed “personal” opposition to abortion despite support for its legality, adding, “That is not for me, as a man, to say.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.