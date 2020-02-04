Sharpton on ‘Un-Patriotic’ Trump National Anthem Video: ‘Kaepernick Did Not Mock the National Anthem — This Was a Mockery’

During Tuesday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, network host Al Sharpton shared his reaction to a video of President Donald Trump appearing to conduct the orchestra during the singing of the national anthem before Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Sharpton called Trump’s behavior “unpatriotic” and compared it to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protests, for which the quarterback-turned-activist has received criticism from the president.

“You’ve got to go back to that Trump mocking the national anthem because for those of us that stood by the right of Kaepernick to take a knee, Kaepernick did not mock the national anthem. This was a mockery,” Sharpton declared. “This is acting like it was composed for [him], and I think it was unpatriotic for the President of the United States to act like this was some composition that he could exploit rather than respect.

He added, “[F]or him to criticize Kaepernick and him to do that shows the ultimate hypocrisy.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent