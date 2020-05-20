Pelosi: We’ll ‘Make Sure’ Vote by Mail, Postal Service Funding ‘Prevail’ in Coronavirus Bill Negotiations

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that coronavirus tests, tracing, and treatment, funding for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, direct payments and unemployment insurance, OSHA standards, funding for the Postal Service, vote by mail, and SNAP benefits are the “seven hills of Rome,” that House Democrats are “there to make sure prevail when we go to the table for negotiation” on the next coronavirus aide package.

Pelosi began by saying that coronavirus “testing, tracing, and treatment” along with funding for state, local, tribal, and territorial governments and “injecting funds into our — the pockets of the American people with what we have with direct payments, unemployment insurance, etc.” are the “three pillars of the HEROES Act.” Which are built on provisions that were included in previous coronavirus legislation.

She continued that OSHA standards, funding for the U.S. Postal Service, “voting at home,” and SNAP benefits are the additional four planks of the legislation.

Pelosi concluded, “And so, those are what I call the seven hills of Rome, the three original pillars, the four issues that I just mentioned, that we’re there to make sure prevail when we go to the table for negotiation.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett