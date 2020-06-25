McCarthy: Cities That Will Not Uphold Law ‘Shouldn’t Be Getting Federal Money’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that cities that refuse to uphold the rule of law on autonomous zones and monument and statue destruction should lose their federal taxpayer funding.

McCarthy said, “There are laws on the books right now where those individuals should be prosecuted. I give President Trump a lot of credit for stopping it. Because what he’s been able to do is bring in the National Guard. This left-wing mob is trying to tear down Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation. They literally said they’re going to do it tonight at 7 o’clock. Well, when they show up, there’ll be National Guard around. That is what cities should be doing around the country. And if they do not do that, then they shouldn’t be getting federal money. If they won’t uphold the law, they should not be getting taxpayers’ money. That’s what I propose doing, to force them. Because we do not need these autonomous zones that are happening in Seattle and others. America’s too great for such a small, stupid idea such as that, and if the mayors won’t stand up, we will.”

