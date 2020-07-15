Jordan: Democrats Think You Can Only Protest and Riot During a Pandemic

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said that “the only thing the Democrats think you can do during COVID is protest, riot, attack the police, and defund the police” and argued that the decision on reopening schools should be decided on the local level.

Jordan said, “What’s more important, going to school or protesting? What’s more important, going to church or protesting? Going to a loved one’s funeral, or protesting? Or how about this one, what’s more important, going to work or protesting? It seems to me that the only thing the Democrats think you can do during COVID is protest, riot, attack the police, and defund the police. But all the — we have to go back to school. We have to get back to normal. And the facts and the truth are on our side. So, let’s let local school boards, let’s let moms and dads — I think moms and dads probably know what’s best for their kids, local school boards probably know better what’s better for kids than Joe Biden in the basement of his house pronouncing these things. So, let’s let local communities decide this.”

