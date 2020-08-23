Pick-Up Truck Driver Attacked in Portland Speaks Out — ‘They’re Exhibiting The Same Behavior They’re Trying To Stop’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” the pick-up truck driver Adam Haner who was beaten in Portland last week, spoke out about his experience.

Haner suffered head lacerations, rib injuries and black eyes after being dragged from his truck and beaten by Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

Haner said, “I warned everyone to get out of my way when I did start my truck. I’d been down there long enough. They knew when my truck started, to get out of the way. I was down there for a lengthy amount of time. I managed not to hurt anyone while I was down there, but myself, evidently. I can’t say the same for them.”

He added, “I thought that’s what they were down there trying to fight, was this kind of behavior toward them, but they’re exhibiting the same behavior that they’re trying to stop.”

