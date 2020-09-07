Sanders: I Trust Medical Community Won’t Release Vaccine Until It’s Safe

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that he trusts that doctors, scientists, and drug companies will not put a coronavirus vaccine onto the market until it is ready to be given to the population, and that they will not release a vaccine for political reasons.

Sanders reacted to President Donald Trump’s statements on the vaccine by stating that he has nothing to say in response to Trump other than that the president is “losing it” and that the majority of people are tired of the “ranting and the ravings of Donald Trump.”

He added, “We don’t want to see that vaccine put on the market for political reasons. And I would trust that our doctors, our scientists, and the drug companies will do the right thing and get it onto the market, get it into peoples’ arms when it is ready, not when it suits the political purposes of this increasingly irrational president.”

Sanders responded to a question on 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s and 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) statements on the vaccine issue by stating that we should not “politicize” the vaccine.

