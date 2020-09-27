McCaskill: GOP SCOTUS Push ‘Abuse of Power Over a Thick Layer of Hypocrisy’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), now an NBC News contributor, said on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans push to seat Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court before the November election “an abuse of power over a thick layer of hypocrisy.”

McCaskill said, “Well, I think the most important fact is this is an abuse of power over a thick layer of hypocrisy. Not a good look six weeks before the election. They need to treat the nominee with respect but point out that the nomination is abusive. And then they need to really just focus on health care, and civil rights, voting rights, women’s rights. This is an extreme candidate that never would have been nominated before 2017 because it would have been obvious she couldn’t get 70 votes, 60 votes. So I just think they’ve got to focus on the policy and treat her with respect and make sure the hearings don’t turn into a partisan circus.”

