Jim Jordan: ‘I Hope on January 20, 2025’ Trump Is the Leader of Our Country

On Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) gave a full endorsement of former President Donald Trump as the leader of the conservative movement and the Republican Party.

The Ohio Republican lawmaker also said it was his hope Trump would be reelected president in 2024.

“[H]e’s the leader of the conservative movement,” Jordan said. “He’s the leader of the America first movement, and he is the leader of the Republican Party. And I hope, and you know, I hope — like I said yesterday, I hope on January 20, 2025 he’s, once again, will be the leader of our country. I hope he runs, but he’s definitely the leader of our party. We need to stay together, and the vast, vast, vast majority of our party supports President Trump as our leader.”

Jordan insists Trump would have won reelection under normal circumstances.

“I mean, look, the left knew that under existing rules, they couldn’t beat President Trump,” Jordan explained. “So in the run-up to the election, they had to change the law but they couldn’t because they — and they couldn’t do it in a constitutional fashion because in the key swing states, they didn’t control the legislature. So they had to go around it with Democrat partisan secretary of states, with local Democrat partisan judges.”

“In some cases, you had the partisan supreme — state supreme courts in these states just change the law, go around the state legislature unconstitutionally, and that was the point we made when we objected on January 6,” he added. “That’s the point the president was making yesterday. These state legislatures are going to have to get control of their election law and put in place the changes that President Trump talked about in his speech yesterday.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor