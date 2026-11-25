Six people, including two children and a teenager, were killed when a small plane crashed Tuesday off the coast of Mississippi, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Divers found their bodies in the fuselage after the Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of America between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The victims were heading home from a fishing trip, the California Post reported.

The Jackson County coroner has identified the dead as pilot Brent Stokes, 50, his son, Hunter Stokes, 16, sister Arlyn Knox, 40, brother-in-law Michael Knox, 40, and their two kids, Charles Holden Knox, 12, and Truett Knox, 10, southern Louisiana NOLA reported.

Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. told the outlet the victims were a family from Fort Myers, Florida, that had been on a fishing trip in Louisiana and were flying back when disaster struck.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator, said in a statement reported by Fox News.

The Coast Guard said an air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported about 3:45 p.m. that it lost contact with the aircraft, with one independent journalist posting its animated flight data and reporting that the aircraft began rapidly losing altitude from nearly 9,000 feet.

Responders searched for hours and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft, and the plane’s cabin floating on the water, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

“While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families,” Blount said in a statement.

As is standard procedure, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash to try to determine the cause.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.