GOP Rep. Norman Rips Pelosi’s ‘Heavy-Handed Tactic’ to Fine Members for Not Wearing Masks — Time to Stop This ‘Lunacy’

Thursday, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her “heavy-handed tactic” to fine members of Congress for not wearing a mask on the House floor.

Norman told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that he and his colleagues “are just tired” of people like Pelosi ignoring the recent CDC guidelines saying you can take off the mask if you have been fully vaccinated. He went on to say Pelosi is enforcing the mask policy just for optics because she “craves power.”

“We are just tired of it,” Norman stated. “I mean, for the last year and a half, Ainsley, we have been told ‘follow the science.’ And we have worn the mask, and the CDC just issued the guidelines that if you have been fully vaccinated, which I have and most of the members of Congress have, that you don’t have to wear a mask. And this is just a heavy-handed tactic and, get this — it’s not just $500. That’s the first time. You get two warnings; then it’s $2,500. Secondly, I think I remember when Ms. Pelosi … after she had eaten ice cream, she went to get her hair done, and she didn’t have a mask on back during the height of the pandemic. And the lady that was fixing her hair could have spread a disease. She ought to pay a fine. I’m going to issue a citizen’s order for her to pay a fine.”

He later added, “It’s time to stop, you know, this lunacy and, you know, you wonder why she is continually doing this — follow the science for a year and a half, and now she ignores the science just to punish us, and I doubt any Democrat would be fined. I doubt any Democrat — you know, they are continually taking them off outside of the chambers. I have even seen some inside the chambers. But, it’s sickening, really, to be honest with you.”

