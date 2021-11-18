Dem Sen. Kelly: Biden’s Not Doing Enough on Gas Prices

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) stated that the White House isn’t doing enough to combat the rise of gas prices in the country and that’s why he sent a letter to the White House urging them to do more.

Kelly said, “I sent a letter to the White House just yesterday to ask the White House to address the rising cost of gasoline across the country, and there [are] things that they can do.”

CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju then asked, “Are they not doing enough?”

Kelly responded, “That’s why I sent the letter.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett