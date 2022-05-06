Gallagher: U.S. ‘Running Low’ on Weapons After Supplying Ukraine

House Armed Services Committee member Mike Gallagher (R-WI) on Friday warned that the United States was “running low” on its weapons stockpiles after helping Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s attack.

According to Gallagher, the United States has burned through seven years’ worth of weapons in assisting Ukraine. He told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that this was important because Taiwan also needed help dealing with Chinese aggression.

“I think their efforts can fall into categories of good, bad, and ugly,” Gallagher said of the Biden administration. “On the good, I think Secretary Austin made the right call in going to Kyiv talking directly with President Zelensky, and for the first time talking as if he believes the Ukrainians can win. I think that is the right signal to send to our allies. It is also right to send the signal that we want Russia to be permanently hobbled by this misadventure of unprovoked aggression, so that’s good.”

“What’s bad is the president himself seems at times to constantly want to remind everybody what we won’t do, and putting arbitrary limits on our assistance, I think, undermines our effort,” he added. “But the real ugly is that we are running low in terms of our stockpiles. We just burned through seven years’ worth of Javelins. And that’s not only important as we continue to try and help the Ukrainians win in Ukraine — that’s important as we try to simultaneously defend Taiwan from aggression from the Chinese Communist Party. They are going to need access to some of these same weapons systems, and we simply don’t have the stockpiles at present in order to backfill what we’ve spent in Ukraine.”

