Noem: DOJ Can’t Be Trusted to Tell Us What Was in Materials Seized from Mar-a-Lago Raid

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) said Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” said the Justice Department and FBI can not be trusted to be honest about the materials seized in the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Noem said, “I’ll tell you what the one thing I’ve heard across this country, Republicans, Democrats, the public, they don’t trust the DOJ, and they want this to be transparent. They don’t think they need a special master to come in and look at this. That’s ridiculous. Hiding these documents and this information, keeping it within the DOJ, is wrong. It needs to be transparent so people can build trust back in the FBI and the DOJ and what they’re doing.”

She continued, “I think it’s important that this is transparent and that we do have someone outside of the DOJ looking at this and talking to people. What is this information? We don’t know what was in there. I believe President Trump declassified all this information. Let’s find out really what the process is, what is right, what is precedent that other presidents have followed, and make sure that this is done correctly.”

Noem added, “I guess the question to all of you is what was in those documents and folders. Do we know? We deserve to know. I don’t know if the DOJ and FBI can be trusted to tell us what was in there. That’s the thing. You can see folders. You can see big words. Do we know that’s really what President Trump brought to his home? Do we know that he put them there? Do we know what’s inside? That’s why I think it’s important that the DOJ bring in someone who is outside of this, that’s a neutral individual that can look at this and really build some trust back in our justice system. This has been a political fight against President Trump. They’ve attacked him for years and years. They want to destroy him. That is why we can’t trust them to do this alone.”

