GOP Rep. Green: ‘Very Much a Chance’ Spy Balloon Had U.S. Tech, CFIUS Is Weak and Too Many Businesses only Care About Profit

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) stated that there is “very much a chance” that the Chinese spy balloon used technology from the United States. Green blamed the technology transfer to China on “too many businesses putting profit over national security” and stated that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has not had enough power to prevent a technology transfer and that the committee has also done a poor job of preventing the technology transfer to China.

Green stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:45] “Well, there’s very much a chance. We have a lot of businesses in this country, and CFIUS, who has the purpose of stopping that technology transfer to China, needs more power, needs to do their job better. Absolutely, it’s a possibility, too many businesses putting profit over national security and it’s got to stop.”

Host Laura Ingraham then asked, “Chances one to ten, ten being the most likely, of U.S. technology being found in that balloon, what are you going to say?”

Green responded, “That’s a tough question. You’re putting me on the spot. I’d say five.”

