Blinken: ‘Not Engaging in Politics’ of Whether Hunter Biden Laptop Is Russian Disinformation

During an interview on Monday with Fox News State Department Correspondent Benjamin Hall aired on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken refused to say that the Hunter Biden laptop isn’t Russian disinformation because he’s “not engaging in politics” and he has “a lot on my agenda” with the war in Ukraine, engaging with American allies, dealing with China, and dealing with the situation in Sudan.

Blinken said that the 2020 letter from former intelligence officials claiming that the laptop story was Russian disinformation “wasn’t my idea, didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it. And I think the testimony that the former Deputy Director of the CIA, Mike Morell put forward confirms that.”

Hall then asked, “Do you accept that the laptop is not Russian disinformation?”

Blinken responded, “Again, from my perspective, I’m not engaging in politics. I’ve got a lot on my agenda [with] the things that we’ve just talked about, trying to help the Ukrainians in the Russian aggression against them, engaging with allies and partners around the world, and dealing with some of the challenges posed by China. We have a situation now in Sudan that’s fully occupied my time. So that’s where my focus is.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett