Fmr. Biden DHS Official: Surge at Border ‘Should Surprise No One’ — We Should Have Been Better Prepared

During a conversation with ABC News aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Nightline,” ABC News Contributor John Cohen, who also served as head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis under President Joe Biden, stated that the surge at the U.S. southern border “should surprise no one.” But it is a shock that the U.S. isn’t better prepared to deal with the issue and doesn’t have a national plan for it.

Cohen said, “The current surge at the southern border should surprise no one. What is surprising is that we aren’t better prepared to deal with it, that we do not have a comprehensive national plan.”

He also stated, “The surge we’re seeing now may be only the tip of the iceberg, not only did people begin relocating to Central and South America years ago, but people have continued to travel to that region intending to come to the United States.”

Cohen also said, “The crisis we’re experiencing today at the southern border really is a generational issue. We anticipate that we will continue to see large numbers of people fleeing poverty, fleeing violence, fleeing disease, traveling to Central and South America, with the intention of coming to the United States.”

