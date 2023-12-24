Dem Rep. Dingell: Colorado Supreme Court Is Right — ‘Trump Acted in an Insurrection’ That’s Disqualifying

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said Saturday on MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports” that she agreed with the Colorado Supreme Court decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot.

Dingell said, “We’re in such a time of stress test of our Constitution. This ruling is a part of that. That stress test to our democracy.”

She continued, “I have not gone through the entire opinion. I will say, I believe the Colorado opinion is right. It holds two things. It affirms with the lower court said, which is that Donald Trump acted in an insurrection. He participated, he supported in an insurrection. That is now true in both courts in Colorado and certainly we showed that case when we prosecuted in the second impeachment of Donald Trump. Following January 6th. He participated in an insurrection.”

She added, “Then what the court found, he should be disqualified from holding office because he swore north prior to that. This is a test of what is a really breaking the glass part of our Constitution. It was passed after the Civil War in a country terribly divided. They wanted to be sure that somebody who wanted to further divide or tear down our Constitution in our democracy would be disqualified from holding office. It’s a stress test of our Constitution. I think it’s a beautifully written opinion. The court says the majority, says they don’t come to this decision lightly.”

Dingell concluded, “I think it is the correct remedy. What is the point of this amendment to our Constitution, if not to say who is qualified and who is not? We certainly except we have to be 35 to run to serve. We accept you have to be born in the United States. So, if you are someone who participated in trying to overturn our government in order to stay in power, that’s disqualifying.”

