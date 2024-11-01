Stacey Abrams: Record ‘Turnout Does Not Mean There Is Not Voter Suppression’

Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that “voter suppression activity” was occurring in Georgia despite record turnout.

Co-anchor Kate Bolduan asked, “Early voting has been just breaking records from day one in Georgia. You have been working on improving voter turnout in Georgia for years. What do you think is driving this surge in early voting this time?”

Abrams said, “Well, while we are excited about who’s showing up we have to understand that turnout does not mean there is not voter suppression activity. A lot of those voters in 2020 were able to vote by mail. One of the reasons we’re seeing early lines is because they can no longer use the easier method of voting by mail because of SB 202, because of SB 189 laws that Brad Raffensperger, and Brian Kemp supported and pushed forward.”

She added, “People who are disabled, people who have lost their homes are facing harder times casting their ballots, but they refuse to be silenced. And what we are excited about is that here in the state of Georgia, despite the government making it harder to cast your ballot people are willing to fight to make it happen anyway. So they’re showing up. They’re standing in lines they shouldn’t have to stand in because they believe their voices matter, and that this election matters. And we believe they’re standing in these lines, especially to support Kamala Harris.”

