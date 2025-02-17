NY Lt. Gov.: We Can’t Negotiate with People ‘Out to Get New Yorkers’ Like Trump Admin.

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki,” New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado (D) stated that the state needs officials who will “do everything in our powers to not negotiate with individuals who are out to get New Yorkers,” and New Yorkers are in the “crosshairs” of the Trump administration.

Delgado said [relevant remarks begin around 33:30] that New Yorkers “are in the crosshairs of an administration with regards to the White House, that is hell-bent on making incredible cuts to Medicaid, education, to making sure that we cut SNAP. These are all things that we, as New Yorkers, have to stand up against, not to mention the assault on our immigrant community.”

Delgado then said that, when it comes to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), “what you want to be able to do is put as much pressure on him as possible to recognize that moving forward in this current situation is not going to help New Yorkers in any way, shape, or form. In New York, we have 1 in 5 of our children living in poverty. Half of those children are living in extreme poverty. We have folks living paycheck-to-paycheck, people literally around corners in food bank lines. We don’t need to have an administration in the White House coming down on us without really having leaders on the ground prepared to protect them and do everything in our powers to not negotiate with individuals who are out to get New Yorkers, who are already struggling and who are already feeling disconnected from their leaders in the first place.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett