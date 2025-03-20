Lutnick on How to Prevent Exploitation of Gold Card: We’re Going to Get Great Entrepreneurs, People Get Let in for Free Now

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick responded to a question on how the Trump administration would prevent people from exploiting the gold card program for corrupt purposes by stating that 20 million people were let in by the Biden administration, we give out visas for free, and “we are going to get the greatest entrepreneurs in the world to come to America, to live in America, and to build in America.”

Host Jesse Watters asked, [relevant exchange begins around 2:55] “You wanted to talk about these gold cards…the Trump card. Everyone’s saying this is a recipe for corruption. How do you prevent that, from people — just shady guys buying their way in here and doing dirty stuff?”

Lutnick responded, “Okay, so, you had the Biden administration let in 20 million people for free, so, that’s number one. Number two, we have all these programs where we give out green cards. We just give them out for free, we have a lottery, we have the employment-based visas, all of this stuff is given away for free. What we’re going to do is we are going to, for $5 million, we are going to get the greatest entrepreneurs in the world to come to America, to live in America, and to build in America. So, they’ll pay tax in America, they don’t have to pay any tax in the rest of the world, and they’re going to come here and this is going to be an amazing thing for America. If we sell 100,000 a year, which is what we give away — a portion, we give away about 230,000 a year, if we sell 100,000, that’s $500 billion a year, it’ll pay off our deficit and it’ll balance the budget of the United States of America.”

