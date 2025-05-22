Israeli NY Consul General: Killing of Embassy Staffers Thanks to Qatar’s Brainwashing on Campus

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Consul General of Israel in New York Ofir Akunis blamed the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers on Wednesday on “the brainwash[ing] of the Qataris among the universities and the campuses” and stated that if Qatar wants “to negotiate with Israel, if they want to be part of the new Middle East, they are more than welcome, but they must stop all the money that they’re actually transfer[ing] every week, every month to the mobs here in the universities.”

Akunis said, “I think that [it] is a result of…the brainwash[ing] of the Qataris among the universities and the campuses right here in the United States for the last twenty years, but especially since October 7.”

He added, “I know that everybody in the United States already knows that they are supporting the pro-terrorist moves on the campuses and on the streets and amongst all the universities. So, they are playing a double game. And their double game is that they’re hosting the negotiation to release the hostages from the tunnels that they built [with] their own money under the Gaza Strip, it’s money from Qatar. It’s not from anywhere else around the world. And now it’s another double game. Why? Because there are, beyond all these mobs, you cannot protest these days in our world without money, someone needs to give you money. I’m not saying that 100% [of] the money is from Qatar. But most of the money is from Qatar. So, I’m calling from here to Qatar to stop their double game. If they want to negotiate with Israel, if they want to be part of the new Middle East, they are more than welcome, but they must stop all the money that they’re actually transfer[ing] every week, every month to the mobs here in the universities.”

