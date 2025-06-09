Marlow: L.A. Anti-ICE Riots Exposed the Shameful ‘Slave Labor’ Subculture of Illegal Day Workers

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Los Angeles unrest after Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests.

Marlow said, “There is a subculture where they are what I refer to as day hookers. These are the equivalent of hookers, but they do day labor and the hang outside, big hardware stores, etc. And they wait for people to pick them up for one day’s work. They don’t speak English. They inevitably will say they can do any job you have. And they will do it for, you know, a small fee, generally less than minimum wage. And it’s slave labor, essentially, and it’s a miserable existence. But for illegal aliens, that’s what they’ve got. And in L.A., this has been woven into the fabric of our city. And until Donald Trump came along that this is something that we’ve just entirely tolerated, we’ve been completely, comfortable with this.”

He added, “And I would imagine a guy like a Stephen Miller who grew up in L.A., like I did the exact same time, and he’s an immigration hawk. He’s been privy to this stuff, and it’s ridiculous. It’s absurd. And it’s beneath us as a country that this isn’t just okay, it’s tolerated to the point we don’t talk about it at all. It’s just fundamental to L.A. that we have these day hookers. We’re just like, hey, is this goods amusing to us. No, it’s a sign of a broken immigration system. It’s a sign of lawlessness. And it’s a represent to the rest of the world that America is. It’s an economy. It’s not a country. It’s not a people. It’s not a homeland. It is an economy.”

