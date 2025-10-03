Kaine: Trump’s Shutdown Posts ‘Really Misreading the American Public’

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said President Donald Trump’s social media posts on the federal government shutdown were “really misreading the American public.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Senator, you know the president hasn’t done public appearances the last two days, which is sort of rare for him. He really likes to be in front of the cameras. He has been sort of like obsessively posting from his phone. There’s this like AI-generated thing of of Russ Vought as the grim reaper. They all seem to be kind of taking like, a lot of joy out of this. Like they’re psyched that you screwed up so the people are going to get hurt. And I wonder, just your reaction to that?”

Kaine said, “Well you know President Trump and Russ Vought and the others seem to relish in the gratuitous cruelty, but I think they are really misreading the American public. I think we’re going to see in Virginia in about five weeks a massive repudiation of Trumpism in our Virginia elections. We are a battleground state. We’ve got a Republican governor, lieutenant governor, AG. We’ve got both the statewide elections and our House of delegates up. And so in this very critical battleground state, I think you’re going to see a rejection of grim reaper as the new role model for who our president should be.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN