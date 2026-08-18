Khanna: We Won’t Get Deal as Good as JCPOA ‘But That’s Tough’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that the United States will not get a deal as good as the JCPOA, “But that’s tough” and “the focus should be to lower gas prices for Americans, lower food prices, and get us out of there.”

In response to a question on his vote against a defense policy package, Khanna said that “the reality is that the president has botched this war in Iran after he ran on no more wars, and they’re looking for a scapegoat. What they really need to do is end this war, and they need to get a deal with Iran. They need to get other allies involved, Gulf allies, China, and European allies.”

He continued, “And they’re not going to get as good a deal as President Obama had with the JCPOA. But that’s tough. They’ve got to — the focus should be to lower gas prices for Americans, lower food prices, and get us out of there.”

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