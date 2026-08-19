GOP Rep. Steube: ‘The House Majority Could Flow Through the Great State of Florida’

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) reacted to the election results in Florida, noting that his state showed some positive signs for Republicans.

“What’s your reaction to what’s going on in Florida and the importance of this year’s midterms for America?” host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “How critical is this, given the intensifying push by Democrat socialist communists?”

Steube replied, “Well, it’s certainly critical to maintaining the majority in the Congress when you only have a two- or three-vote majority right now and if we pick up four seats in Florida, that could be a buffer of seven additional seats, and it protects us against losing seats across the country. So the House majority could flow through the great state of Florida, and if you look at the numbers currently going on just a few hours ago, it was over a half a million Republicans that were voting and 236,000 Democrats statewide. That’s double what — Republicans are doubling Democrat voting showing up with a $1.5 million voter advantage in the state. That is boding very well for us going into the general election.”

“So, if Republicans are showing up to vote in the primary election, you know those primary voters are going to show up to vote in the general election, and then more people will vote in the general election,” he added. “If we are outperforming Democrats by double, two to one, that shows very well for those four additional seats that were redrawn us taking those seats and swinging the majority for us to continue that.”

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