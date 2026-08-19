Malliotakis: Can’t Address Decades of Spending with Just ‘A Couple of Months’ of DOGE

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) responded to the national debt being on a path to hit $40 trillion and what that means for the DOGE effort by saying that “we’re talking about decades and decades of inflationary spending. It is really hard to just have DOGE come in for a couple of months and find that type of savings.”

Co-host Joe Mathieu asked, “Well, Congresswoman, Kailey mentioned that number, it jumps off the page, $40 trillion U.S. debt. We’re apparently going to hit that number earlier than expected, driven in part by lost revenue from invalidated tariffs, according to The Washington Post. Does this suggest that Republicans have lost steam on the effort to lower our debt? Was DOGE a failure?

Malliotakis answered, “I think DOGE came in and it did find some savings, but we’re talking about decades and decades of inflationary spending. It is really hard to just have DOGE come in for a couple of months and find that type of savings.”

Mathieu then cut in to ask about reconciliation. Malliotakis also said that growth is important and the lack of ability to pass a budget that can pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate is an obstacle to tackling the debt issue.

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