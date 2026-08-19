Rick Scott: Getting Where We Want in Iran ‘Very Difficult’, We’re ‘Dependent on What Happens with That Regime’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that it is “going to be very difficult to get where we want to go” in Iran and “we are completely dependent on what happens with that regime, to a certain extent, and their people.”

Scott said, “[T]his president’s doing what he’s supposed to do. As president of the United States, you defend this country. Iran wants to destroy us with their nuclear weapons. So, war is horrible, but being killed by a nuclear weapon is worse. So, this president is doing exactly what he should be doing as commander-in-chief, is defending this country. It’s hard. The Iranian regime has been killing us for 47 years.”

He continued, “This is going to be very difficult to get where we want to go. But the president is actually doing the exactly right thing. Now we are completely dependent on what happens with that regime, to a certain extent, and their people. But the president is doing what he can to preserve American life.”

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