Moskowitz: People Fled Cuba’s ‘Socialism’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) said that there are people in his district who fled from Cuba and they are people who “escaped socialism” and they don’t like the radicalism from the DSA and people like Hasan Piker.

Moskowitz said that the Democrats’ nominee for the U.S. Senate in Florida, Angie Nixon, was able to put together a coalition that’s different from what DSA candidates have done in other states.

He added, “That being said, look, my grandparents, okay, escaped the Holocaust. My grandmother was part of the Kindertransport. America saved my family’s life, took us in. Like, this country gave us all we have. I’ve got people in my district that escaped socialism, right? Were part of the boatlift from Cuba. And so, when they see the DSA just the other day, right? Embrace 100 years of Fidel Castro, okay, as a celebratory thing and they see people like Hasan Piker talk about how [the] Soviet Union should have won the [Cold] War and that he’s not patriotic and that he dresses up as Mao, who killed 50 million people, we deserved 9/11 — look, Democrats have a right to be angry, we lost the election.”

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