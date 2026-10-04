Mark Kelly: Dems Will Raise Taxes on High Earners to Lower Costs

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Democrats will raise taxes on people who make over a million dollars a year in income to lower costs.

Partial transcript as follows:

KELLY: Well, certainly trying to help some working class people and seniors on a fixed income. But you got to remember, this is a guy that gave a big tax cut to the wealthiest Americans, to billionaires and millionaires, and then to partially pay for it, he’s kicking people off of their health care, off of Medicaid. He’s taking food benefits away from people that are having a hard time affording food, even children, in order to to help out his family and his friends, so I think people should see this for what it is, especially this $5,000 payment, if Republicans maintain control of the House and the Senate. I mean, this is just a- a payoff, and he’s trying to buy votes. I mean, are you surprised with this president, who, in my view, is the most corrupt occupant of the Oval Office ever? I’m not surprised, but it’s not right.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But what is the affirmative Democratic message here, other than we’re not him?

SEN. KELLY: Well, we’re going to lower costs for the American people.

MARGARET BRENNAN: How?

SEN. KELLY: We’ve got to win the House and, or the Senate. Well- well, how will we do this? I have legislation with Chris Van Hollen. We’ve got to get Republicans on board. It raises taxes for people who make over a million dollars a year in income, and it provides tax cuts for people, individuals, and even couples up to- who make up to about $160,000 a year- that’s some relief. Ending this war in Iran that he started without a- any kind of a strategic goal or a plan, has jacked up prices for the American people- ending that would help. Getting this tariff policy reversed, these ridiculous tariffs that have also jacked up prices. The American people pay this. For some reason the president thinks that foreign countries are paying for these tariffs, that is not true. So there are things, a lot of things, we can and will do once we win back the House and, or the Senate.