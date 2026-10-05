Booker: After Midterms Dems Will Be ‘Real Check’ on Trump’s Appointment Power

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said if they win the majorities in the midterm elections, Democrats will be a “real check” on President Donald Trump’s “appointment power.”

Booker said, “We should have a fair system where you serve an 18-year term, where when we elect a president, we know they get two spots on there.”

He continued, “We need a sane system. We need term limits. And dear God, we need ethics. The highest court in the land should not have the lowest ethics laws.”

He added, “Enough of this. Term limits on the Supreme Court. Clear rules to the road. Every president gets to appoint two and be done with it.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “If the Democrats do control the Senate, and a Supreme Court justice position opens up, will the Democrats confirm a Trump nominee?

Booker said, “If we control the Senate, we have advise and consent roles, the constitutional responsibility. I, for one, will not vote for a Trump nominee that is so ideologically away from the norm, who does not respect traditions, does not respect the law. And trust me, we’ve been seeing people being forced down us because they have control right now. So you have unqualified justices, radical justices, the kind of people he’s been filling the bench with are unacceptable. So when we get back in power, there will be a real check on presidents’ appointment power.”

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