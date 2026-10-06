GOP Rep. Steube Predicts Gas Prices Will Ease After Trump Venezuela Deal

Monday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) urged Americans to be patient about fuel prices because relief is coming thanks to President Donald Trump’s deal with Venezuelan producers.

“Let’s go to Joe Biden — first day, he kills Keystone Pipeline, freezes ANWR oil and gas leasing, stops new federal drilling permits, opens the border, starts blowing out money on wind and solar,” host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “You can’t fill your gas tank with the wind and the sun. There was a 21% increase in the average price for American families paying what they pay for electricity under Joe Biden; 85% of U.S. federal spending on green energy, on energy rather, went to green energy from 2016 through Joe Biden. I mean, fossil fuels still supply over 80% of all global needs.”

Steube replied, “Yes, and President Trump has done the opposite. He’s reopened all of that. He’s reopened the exploration of oil and gas in the United States. The deal that he’s done in Venezuela, you’re going to see huge price drops at the pump, but it’s going to take time for those types of things to get in place, just like it took four years to feel the effects of all that shutting down that Joe Biden did of all of our domestic production of energy and gas. We have to get back to that. The President has been very focused on that, and you will see in time when those things start to open up, I filed a bill to allow and give a tax incentive for diesel refineries, but even if we started that today, it will take years before those refineries are up and running.”

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