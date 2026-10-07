AI Task Force Member on if U.S. Banks Vulnerable to AI Hack: Not Talking Hypotheticals, We’ve Focused on Issue

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” FTC Chairman and AI task force member Andrew Ferguson responded to a question on the hacking of banks in South Korea that possibly used AI tools and if American banks are under the same risk by saying that he doesn’t want to discuss hypotheticals or specific hack incidents, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has “been on this issue, focusing on it for a long time. I share his concerns.”

Host Stuart Varney asked, “Hackers used a Chinese-built AI agent to breach seven South Korean banks and steal the data of 68,000 people. Do American banks face the same risk?”

Ferguson responded, “I don’t want to comment on specific hacks and talk about hypotheticals. But I can say Secretary Bessent…has had concerns about this issue for a long time. He’s been on this issue, focusing on it for a long time. I share his concerns. And one of the things that the FTC will want to understand in any investigation is what are the risks of a product once it leaves one of the firms, what have the firms done to make sure that consumers will be protected? And consumers don’t just include you and me when we buy things, they include businesses who buy these models and these SI tools from the firms. We want to protect them, just as much as we want to protect ordinary American consumers. And that’s one of the things that the FTC will want to understand and know.”

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