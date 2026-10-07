Raskin: One Day We’ll Teach the History of Trump’s Authoritarianism ‘Nightmare’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said he wants to preserve President Donald Trump’s “propaganda” to teach the history of his authoritarianism “nightmare.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “Well, you mentioned all the changes that he’s made here in Washington and the ones that are still underway. You’ve actually introduced a new bill that would direct the Smithsonian to preserve what you describe as, quote, Trump propaganda—things like the banners that are bearing his face that are on the Labor Department, the Department of Justice, all these buildings here in Washington. Why do you want this, to preserve that stuff?”

Raskin said, “Well, we’re going to get through this nightmare, and we want to record it the way that historians and archivists do. You know, Trump and all of his loyal sycophants are busily trying to destroy the real history of the country. That’s why the Smithsonian is under attack, and the Museum of American History is under attack. You know, they don’t like the fact that people learn about slavery and the role that it played in our Civil War. They don’t like people learning about the Civil Rights Movement, the great civilizing struggles of American history, and they’re trying to suppress it. And so I want to reverse that and say, we’re not going to suppress the history of Donald Trump and authoritarianism in America.”

He added, ‘We’re going to teach it, and we’re going to turn those things into exhibits. You know, those Stalinist banners that he’s draping over, you know, the Labor Department and the Justice Department, let’s take those and let’s turn them into a museum exhibit, along with other memorabilia of this wretched period of our history, where he tore down so much of what really unifies us as a country and tried to replace it with all of his, you know, narcissistic, self-loving presentations. So let’s show that to people and let’s teach that to future generations so we never forget about it.”

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