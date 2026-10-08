Exclusive: Dr. Carol Swain on How to Fight Marxism in Schools

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Carol Swain talked about education.

Swain said, “For young men and women who are conservative or people of faith, they go to those places. They become targets and many of them walk away from their faith because of universities, what a lot of people don’t realize is that colleges and universities have their own worldview.”

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