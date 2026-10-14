GOP Rep. Buddy Carter: Congress Will Need to Get Involved with AI-Generated False Ads, Self-Regulation Won’t Work

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said that Congress will have to get involved when it comes to AI-generated false ads, and “I would like to think that the AI companies could do it themselves through self-regulation. But I’m afraid that we are going to have to have a hand in it in Congress.”

After reading from a viewer question on why clearly inaccurate AI-generated ads are allowed, host Blake Burman asked, “This is the first election, essentially, Congressman, where we’ve seen AI-generated ads. Do you believe that Congress needs to step in and sort of put some guardrails around this, or no?”

Carter answered, “Yes, I do believe we do. We’ve got to get this under control. AI is the future, we know that. … But some of these ads are just ridiculous, and we have to get this under control. I would like to think that the AI companies could do it themselves through self-regulation. But I’m afraid that we are going to have to have a hand in it in Congress. I don’t want to stifle innovation. I don’t think any of us do. But, at the same time, we want to make sure that we are not being taken for with AI.”

Burman then asked how to draw the line given potential free speech issues.

Carter responded, “That’s a great question, and it’s a tough needle to thread. There’s no question about that. As I said earlier, we don’t want to stifle innovation. We don’t want to make sure that — less government is better government. We all agree on — Republicans agree on that. But at the same time, we’ve got to have some guardrails. Kids online safety is something that the committee that I serve on, Energy and Commerce, that we’ve been working on. We’ve got to do something and make sure that there are guardrails out there.”

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