On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that we should use our AI/SI capabilities for offensive purposes, not just defense, and when a country like Iran launches cyberattacks, “I don’t know why we don’t use our own abilities to go in and shut down every air conditioner in Iran.”

Kennedy said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:00] “[O]ne of the things I don’t understand is that, when these bad actors like Iran do these things, why don’t — why we don’t fight back. We’ve got the most advanced AI in the world. I don’t know why we don’t use our own abilities to go in and shut down every air conditioner in Iran.”

He continued, “I don’t understand why we’re not using it, and not just in defense, but as an offensive weapon.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett