Former White House adviser Susan Rice said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that the Trump Administration “doesn’t have a great friendship, often, with the truth.”

Anchor Kaitlan Collins said, “When you just listen to what you’re hearing from officials today about these outages, Jay Clayton, the director of National Intelligence, stressing that it’s not a cyberattack, that they all just did happen at the same time, what was your thought on that?”

Rice said, “You know, nobody seems to know what exactly is going on. And I think it’s absolutely legitimate to be asking these probing questions. And from an administration that doesn’t have a great friendship, often, with the truth, it’s hard to know what to believe. But I do think from what we have seen to date, and I am not a cyber expert, but I am familiar with many of the risks that these incidents entail. I would say, and it seems to be the case, that in all likelihood, these are incidents that are the result of companies and institutions in the government trying to patch or remedy security flaws that they have discovered. In all likelihood, security flaws that have been discovered through highly advanced AI systems. And they are rushing to patch these vulnerabilities and doing so on top of sometimes old and fragile systems and creating new problems as they’re trying to fix the ones that they’re aware of. Now, I don’t think anybody can exclude with absolute certainty that there may be more to it than that, but that seems to be what it is on the face.”

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