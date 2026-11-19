On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that local governments raising taxes “is not going to work, because people can just leave. We can’t tax our way out of this situation. That’s not going to make things more affordable. That’s going to, again, make things more expensive, just by taxing and taxing.”

Co-host John Roberts asked, “Well, some states and local governments have an idea of how to pay for all of this, and that’s by raising taxes. Minnesota, property taxes could go up by a billion dollars in 2027. New York, Gov. Hochul (D) does not rule out tax increases. Oregon, Portland weighs a nearly fivefold corporate tax increase. Long Island, New York, Huntington considers an 18% tax hike. New Jersey officials weigh another gas tax hike. Snohomish County in Washington approves a $24 million property tax hike. You are fortunate to live in a state that has no income tax. What do you think of all these potential tax increases?”

Moskowitz answered, “Well, look, Florida has been the beneficiary of the fact that a lot of states are increasing taxes and people are moving. That’s why doing this on a state-by-state basis, as some of these new folks that are coming into power are doing, is not going to work, because people can just leave. We can’t tax our way out of this situation. That’s not going to make things more affordable. That’s going to, again, make things more expensive, just by taxing and taxing. We have to figure out how we’re going to bring down costs. Now, that doesn’t mean, obviously, that we’re not going to have to figure out how to bring more dollars into the system, especially if we want to figure out how we’re going to save Social Security, right? That’s going to be a problem in 2030, 2032. And hopefully, we don’t wait until that emergency happens. Hopefully, we figure out how we’re going to be able to save Social Security for the seniors in my district. But obviously, this is — both sides are going to have to be honest with the American people, right? This is going to be having to find new sources of revenue and trying to figure out where we can make cuts within the government. We are still at COVID record spending. And so, we’re going to have to do both of these things in order to pay for programs that are going to make living in America more affordable for the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett