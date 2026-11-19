Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said the Trump administration is a “business” that does “a little government work on the side just to reinforce and prop up their business interests.”

Raskin said, “Well, they’re making it a little bit too easy to understand the basic contours of this corrupt scheme, because the secretary of commerce himself has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the family business, which in turn is invested in Nvidia. And they are basically the back-channel pipeline to trafficking the AI chips directly to the communist government of China, to the PRC. So we, I guess, need to nail down exactly how much money he’s been making and how much money Cantor Fitzgerald has been making for his sons. But we also, I suppose, need to reconstruct exactly how this outrageous conflict of interest has undermined American policy. That’s policy that they set, saying that we have to beat China. And that’s why Americans cannot participate in democratic regulation of AI and of the data centers, because we’re in such a hurry to beat China.”

He added, “Then, meanwhile, the secretary of commerce himself is being totally lax in enforcing the export controls and is allowing the AI chips to get over there because he and his sons are making tons of money on it. Oh, and by the way, the president and his sons are making money on it too. So Trump has basically set the model for the entire administration, which is they’re essentially in business, and they do a little government work on the side just to reinforce and prop up their business interests.”

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