Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he is not confident that the country is sufficiently protected from cyber attacks.

Cooper asked, “I know the president said everything is fine in the face of these recent outages, but are you confident that the country is sufficiently protected from cyber attacks right now?”

Blumenthal said, “No. Absolutely not. And I asked that question of this witness, and he said, well, we have more to do. I tried to press him on specifics, but the answer is no. Because of what this agency has endured in cutbacks and forced resignations, Donald Trump has hollowed out CISA, as it’s known. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which, by the way, under a predecessor, Chris Krebs, essentially pushed back on disinformation coming from Donald Trump. So he has a well-earned dislike of this agency because it has, in effect, pushed back on his untruths. And that’s what this agency is supposed to do. The lack of backbone, unwillingness to stand up, is a betrayal of trust.”

He added, “Some administration officials, at least privately, acknowledge that there has to be something done to safeguard and provide guardrails on AI. But the president is content with big tech, in effect, policing itself. I’m done with trusting big tech to police itself. I think the American public is too.”

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