During an interview aired on Thursday’s “Fox News Rundown” podcast, Heritage Foundation Visiting Fellow Bridget Bean, who served as CISA executive director under the Biden and second Trump administrations, said that “Our power and our communications networks, those are antiquated and compromised” and we need to “get them the support from the big AI [companies] and look through their networks, find the vulnerabilities, and patch them fast.”

Bean said, [relevant remarks begin around 12:20] “First of all, we have to look at how AI is impacting everything we’re doing. We need to really look at those systems we can’t live without, water, power, hospitals, and work with those entities to protect their — the financial sector has pretty darn good security controls — but others don’t. Let’s look at those who are critical to our country, but don’t have the resources. So, really, get them the support from the big AI [companies] and look through their networks, find the vulnerabilities, and patch them fast. Our power and our communications networks, those are antiquated and compromised. So, we need to figure out, as a nation, how are we going to rebuild those, especially with the additional data centers that are coming on line, we need to think about how we’re going to make sure that our systems are resilient should something happen.”

Earlier, she stated, “We can harness the power of artificial intelligence to help our water utilities, our hospitals — especially those with limited IT ability — to scan their networks and find vulnerabilities, and then help them patch it.”

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