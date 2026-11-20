Friday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump “is literally on the side of the autocrats of the world.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “What’s your perspective on why the president didn’t say whether or not Putin is a friend to the United States, not just to himself?”

Raskin said, “Well, first of all, he doesn’t care about the people of the United States. And he said that explicitly when he was asked about whether he cared about inflation, he said, no, I love the inflation. He was asked about whether he cared about the economic well-being of Americans. He said, no, he doesn’t care about that. He cares about his own financial self-enrichment. And he belongs to a global multinational class of autocrats, dictators, and plutocrats who are all interested in making billions of dollars. And as he himself has admitted, he made more than $2 billion on the side in his first year in office. So he doesn’t really give thought to what’s in the interest or the values of the United States. And obviously, Vladimir Putin stands for everything antithetical to what’s best in America.”

He added, “Donald Trump is literally on the side of the autocrats of the world.”

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