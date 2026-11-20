On Thursday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) said that “Erdogan is rapidly trying to rebuild the Ottoman Empire, China’s resurgent, Russia is becoming extremely emboldened” and “we are entering an era of great power competition.”

Sheehy said that “this generation of Americans — [these] few generations of Americans, has lived in such a secure, unipolar world that they’ve forgotten what great power competition can look like.”

He continued, “And we are entering an era of great power competition. And if you think Iran is not affiliated with China and China doesn’t have an interest in Iran continuing to agitate the region and absorb our forces and resources, then you better think again, because Erdogan is rapidly trying to rebuild the Ottoman Empire, China’s resurgent, Russia is becoming extremely emboldened, and add in a caliphate in the Persian Gulf, you don’t have a bipolar world, you’re going to have a multi, multipolar world where we have a number of great powers who have a very different view of what the world should look like than the American people do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett