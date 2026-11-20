On Thursday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) argued that if the Iranian regime survives the Trump administration, “it will be around for a long time, because whoever comes next, potentially President AOC, will shovel billions of dollars into the Iranian coffers.” And it will gain further financial support in the region.

Sheehy said that Trump “understands that, if this regime survives — and I think if it does survive this administration, it will be around for a long time, because whoever comes next, potentially President AOC, will shovel billions of dollars into the Iranian coffers. The Gulf state allies will lose their nerve, and they will blow with the wind and very quickly turn and also pay off Iran to rebuild its economy. It will become a dominant regional player, a population, already, of almost 100 million. They’ll merge with Iraq, they will push regional allies out, and they will establish a caliphate that stretches from Syria to Pakistan, and essentially control the Bab al-Mandab, the Suez Canal, the Straits of Hormuz, and probably the Straits of Malacca, since Indonesia is the most populous Muslim country in the world.”

He continued, “And if people don’t like $7 diesel, they better get ready for $17 diesel when all of those seaways are controlled by the caliphate and half the world’s energy falls under their control. That could be the outcome that I think most Americans need to understand, and the President understands that, too. And that’s why my dear hope is he finishes this here before he’s out of office.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett