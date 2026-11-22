Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said President Donald Trump is not putting enough pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Kennedy said, “I think it’s a good thing that the presidents of the three most powerful countries in the world are meeting, so long as America uses the opportunity to show its resolve. You got to go into a meeting like that with—you can’t go in with your eyes wide shut. None of this is advanced calculus. Putin and Xi are predators. They want to eat America’s liver with beans and a nice Chianti. Here is what I would do. Here is what I hope the president did. You go into a meeting like that and you say, look, Putin, look, Xi, I know you guys are working together to try to take over the free state of Ukraine. Here is what—I’ve tried to be nice. But here is what I’m going to do. I’m going to give you—to Putin, I’m going to give you two weeks to come to the table and negotiate seriously. If you don’t do that in two weeks, I’m going to get with Europe. We have got $285 billion, I think, of Russian assets frozen in Europe. We’re going to seize that money. We’re going to give it to Ukraine to buy weapons. And they’re going to relocate Russia into another zip code. You may get better, but you will never get well. That’s what Putin understands.”

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Do you believe he’s putting enough pressure on Russia?”

Kennedy said, “No.”

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