On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America Early,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) stated that NVIDIA’s board reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO doesn’t make sense.

Norman said, “Well, first of all, I guess the question needs to be asked by the board of NVIDIA, what’s changed? If they had a rule that you can’t sleep with somebody that could be a spy for China — and I understand it’s not just one woman, it’s maybe several — but what has changed?”

He added, “I don’t understand why they did what they did.”

Host Alex Kraemer then asked, “The concern was maybe China would then recruit him to work on their chips, is that a concern that you would have, at all, is that a legitimate concern?”

Norman answered, “Absolutely, Alex, it’s like TikTok and so many other of these companies that China has got an interest in, buying the products from a man who, again, is sleeping with somebody that could give the secrets away, what’s the upside? There is no upside. It’s all downside. So, the question remains, what has changed?”

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