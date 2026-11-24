On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America Early,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) discussed funding the government and said that “There’s a lot of dissatisfaction that this election showed with the endless war in Iran and other things. And spending is a cancer in this country, and that’s a part of it.”

Host Alex Kraemer asked, “So the White House is asking Congress to add billions of dollars in new funding to the next government spending package. The request includes a major boost for Navy submarine programs, President Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense project, as well as NASA’s moon program. So, with lawmakers facing a December 11 deadline to keep the government funded, do you think this will get passed, and will we be able to avert another government shutdown here?”

Norman answered, “It’s going to be interesting. At this last minute…they’re going to have to diagram and point out where the money is going to be used. It’s not going to be just a stamp of approval and fund the money. The other question is, are we really heading toward another CR after December 11? We ought to be up there working now, figuring these things out. We go back next week. And this is — we’re going to have to answer and the White House is going to have to diagram exactly what the money is used for. There’s a lot of dissatisfaction that this election showed with the endless war in Iran and other things. And spending is a cancer in this country, and that’s a part of it.”

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