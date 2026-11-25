On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” guest host David Asman said that the Jensen Huang-Alice Huang story “seems to have all the hallmarks” of spying and “Despite all of the evidence that there’s somebody there, that there was a contact with intel., they say they don’t have any of it.”

While discussing a Wall Street Journal report, Asman said, “Officials from the CIA, the FBI, the Office of Director of National Intelligence, and National Security Agency were all at this meeting to talk to staffers about it. You guys are on vacation, so they were on the spot to talk to the staffers who, apparently, will fill you in about it. It sounds like they’re making the case that there is no evidence of a connection between this woman and the Chinese government. It does sound — there’s that line in the Wizard of Oz, pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. Despite all of the evidence that there’s somebody there, that there was a contact with intel., they say they don’t have any of it.”

He added, “My instincts say — I used to cover the old Soviet Union. I know a lot of people who were involved in the spying business on both sides in that whole thing. And that’s the way they — it seems to have all the hallmarks of a typical way that they operate in many — without going into the details.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett